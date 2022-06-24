Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3

The third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday July 6th, it has been announced.

New episodes will continue to be made available to stream for Disney+ subscribers every Wednesday. The second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will also be made available in its entirety on July 6th.

9-1-1: Lone Star follows Owen Strand who was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life.

The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works. In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled The Big Chill, an unexpected arctic cold front brings an ice storm to Austin and a variety of weather-related emergencies. Meanwhile, Owen deals with the fallout of the 126 closing, as Tommy, T.K. and Gillian settle into new employment and Judd and Grace prepare for the birth of their first baby.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.