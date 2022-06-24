Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘CSI: Vegas’

CSI: Vegas will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Wednesday July 13th at 9pm, it has been announced.

CSI: Vegas opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators. They must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, David Hodges, and Jim Brass. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

The drama series, which is a spin-off of the original series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and stars Paula Newsome, Mandeep Dhillon, Matt Lauria, William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham and Paul Guilfoyle. CBS has already renewed CSI: Vegas for a second season. Season two will not feature William Peterson or Jorja Fox as Gil Grisson or Sara Sidle, but Marg Helgenberger has signed on to reprise her role as Catherine Willows.

