Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘We Own This City’

We Own This City will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday June 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

From George Pelecanos and David Simon, We Own This City chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.

The drama series stars Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, Josh Charles, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Domenick Lombardozzi, Trey Chaney, Delaney Williams, Jermaine Crawford, Anwan Glover, Chris Clanton, Nathan Corbett, Maria Broom, Susan Rome, Michael Salconi, McKinley Belcher III, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff and Lucas Van Engen.

