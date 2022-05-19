Sky Atlantic Releases Trailer & First Look Images For ‘This England’

Sky Atlantic has released the teaser trailer and three first look images for This England, which is set to premiere later this year.

This England (formerly known as This Sceptred Isle) traces the impact on the country of the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Boris Johnson grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life.

The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the country, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil. The limited series is produced by Revolution Films and Passenger and stars Kenneth Branagh (Wallander) as Prime Minister Boris J0hnson, Ophellia Lovibond (Elemnentary) as Carrie Johnson, and Andrew Buchan (The Crown) as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock.

Check out the trailer and first look images below: