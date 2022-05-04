Paramount+ UK Launch Set For June, Will Serve As UK Broadcaster For ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’, ‘Halo’ & More

Paramount+ is crossing the pond. Paramount Global has confirmed that the streaming service will be launching in the UK on June 22nd, boasting an impressive line up of more than 8000 hours of content that will include the Star Trek Universe, Yellowstone and South Park.

At launch the service, which is priced at £6.99 per month, will be available directly at https://www.paramountplus.com/ and on mobile and a wide range of connected TV devices via the Paramount+ app through Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku® and Samsung, with more platforms to be announced in the coming months. It will also be available via Sky.

Paramount+ will have a vast array of exclusive UK premiere titles that will be available to stream at launch on June 22nd. Said exclusives include: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo, Yellowstone prequel 1883, The Offer, Mayor Of Kingstown, Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, The First Lady, The Man Who Fell To Earth, Queen Of The Universe and Jerry & Marge Go Large.

“The addition of Paramount+ to our strong portfolio of free-to-air, pay TV and streaming services will broaden the range of choice available to our audiences in the UK and Ireland”, said Maria Kyriacou, President, Australia, Canada, Israel and UK, Paramount. “Paramount+ will be a one-stop destination for Paramount’s biggest brands, where fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits, and discover a world of favourites from Paramount’s vast catalogue.”