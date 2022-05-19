Jetpack Distribution Takes Global Rights To ‘Biff And Chip’

Jetpack Distribution has secured the global distribution rights (excluding the UK) to CBBC’s Biff And Chip. The deal covers the show’s 25 episode first season. A further two seasons are currently in production.

Biff And Chip is based on the popular Oxford Reading Tree phonics books, used to teach kids to read in the UK and further afield, making Biff, Chip and Kipper household names for many young children. The show takes the iconic characters and brings them to life. BBC Studios is producing.

“Following the success of the series in the UK, we’re thrilled that even more young audiences will now have access to these playful, inclusive stories in relatable scenarios that will appeal to families everywhere”, said Tali Walters, Genre Lead for Drama, BBC Studios, Kids & Family Productions.

While Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner added: “Biff and Chip is full of twists and turns, surprising and delighting this age group. It truly captures the warmth, innocence, and humour of the much-loved books. That said, the screen adaption still delivers something entirely new. “The themes are timeless, and kids globally will connect Biff and Chip’s funny, warm and engaging characters.”