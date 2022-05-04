ITV’s ‘The Larkins’ Renewed For Second Season

ITV has handed out a second season renewal to The Larkins. Production recently started on the six episode second season of the drama series, which is based on H.E. Bates’ novel The Darling Buds Of May.

The Larkins is set in the late 1950s and tells the story of a working-class family led by the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children, including the beautiful Mariette. The show’s second season sees a new family, the Jerebohms, arrive in the village, who are soon at war with the Larkins.

The drama series is produced by Objective Fiction, Genial Productions and Objective Media Group Scotland in association with All3Media International and stars Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan, Sabrina Bartlett, Tok Stephen, Lydia Page, Liam Middleton, Lola Shepelev, Davina Coleman, Rosie Coleman, Peter Davison, Kriss Dosanjh, Amelia Bullmore, Seeta Indrani, Robert Bathurst, Stephen Hagan, Francesca Waterworth, Barney Walsh, Tony Gardner and Selina Griffiths.

Joining the cast for season two is Joelle Ray as Mariette Charlton, Morgana Robinson as Pinkie Jerebohm, Hector Bateman Harden as Gilbert Jerebohm and Lucy Allix as Blanche Jerebohm. Maxim Ays also joins the cast as Reverend Candy, who immediately sets hearts a flutter, including Primrose Larkin’s. ITV said that casting for the Jerebohm patriarch would be announced at a later date. Serena Cullen is the series producer, while Andy De Emmony is attached to direct. The executive producers are Ben Farrell, Sophie Clarke-Jervoise, Simon Nye, Toby Stevens, Bradley Walsh and Andy De Emmony.