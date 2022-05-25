ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Midsomer Murders: The Scarecrow Murders’

The Scarecrow Murders – the fourth episode of Midsomer Murders season twenty-two – will premiere on ITV on Sunday May 29th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman and Annette Badland.

In the next new episode, titled The Scarecrow Murders, the annual Midsomer Scarecrow Festival takes a grisly turn as bodies begin appearing on poles displayed alongside their straw creations. The investigation reveals rivalries that run deep and shows people will do just about anything to win. The episode was penned by Helen Jenkins.

