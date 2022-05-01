E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3

The third season of The Neighborhood will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Tuesday May 10th at 3pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

The Neighborhood is a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. The comedy series is produced by CBS Studios and stars Cedric The Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Hank Greenspan, Marcel Spears, Sheaun McKinney and Tichina Arnold.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Welcome To The Movement, the Butlers and Johnsons unite when a member of their community is the victim of racial injustice. In the next new episode, titled Welcome To The Election, Dave faces off against incumbent Isaiah Evans (guest star Wayne Brady) in a debate for a city council seat, and the race comes to a dramatic conclusion. CBS has renewed The Nieghborhood through to season five.

