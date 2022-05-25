Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘When We Rise’

When We Rise will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday June 1st, it has been announced.

From Oscar winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, When We Rise chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today.

The mini is produced by ABC Studios and features a large cast that includes, amongst others, Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Austin McKenzie, Emily Skeggs, Jonathan Majors, Fiona Dourif, Michael K. Williams and Whoopi Goldberg. The mini-series is executive produced by Black (“Milk”), Laurence Mark (Dreamgirls), Bruce Cohen (Milk) and Gus Van Sant (Good Will Hunting). Van Sant also directed the first two episodes. It took five years for the mini to land a UK deal.

