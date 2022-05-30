Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Abbott Elementary’

Abbott Elementary will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday June 1st, it has been announced.

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy in which a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The comedy series, which has already been renewed for a second season, is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television and stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Quinta Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions.

