Disney+ Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘Pistol’

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for their Sex Pistols limited series Pistol, which is set to premiere on Tuesday May 31st.

“Pistol” is about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

The six episode limited series, which is based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol, is produced by FX Productions and stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren. Pistol was created and written by Craig Pearce and will be executive produced by Boyle, Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Steve Jones, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman.

Check out the trailer and key art below: