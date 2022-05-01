BBC One Orders ‘Two Tone’ Drama From Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight

BBC One has given the green-light to Two Tone, a period drama series set in the ska and two tone music scene that hails from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

“This is a project that’s literally very close to home and I’m developing characters and themes that are set in the early 80s but hopefully are very contemporary”, Knight said. “Of course, the soundtrack will be sensational.”

Two Tone tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two tone music, which grew from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late 70s and early 80s. The music united black, white and Asian youths in an expression of unity.

Steven Knight is penning the scripts for the series, which is being produced by Kudos, a Banijay UK Company, and Nebulastar, in association with Kudos North and Stigma Films. The executive producers are Steven Knight, Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Phil Temple and Laura Conway, Matthew James Wilkinson, Nick Angel and Tommy Bulfin.

“Steven has taken his knowledge of this time and place and used it to weave a brilliantly original and characterful drama, set against the musical backdrop of ska and two tone”, said Ben Irving, Acting Director of BBC Drama. “We are thrilled to be able to bring this unique piece to viewers on the BBC.”