Tom Mison, Janet Montgomery & Jordan Stephens Join Paramount+’s UK Drama ‘The Ex-Wife’

Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam) and Jordan Stephens (Feel Good) have joined the cast of The Ex-Wife, Paramount+’s original UK drama series. They join previously announced series lead Céline Buckens (Showtrial).

The Ex-Wife tells the story of newly married Tasha (Céline Buckens), who has the perfect house, a loving husband in Jack (Tim Mison) and a beautiful little girl, but her husband’s ex-wife Jen (Janet Montgomery) seems intent on staying in the picture. When Tasha returns home one day to find her life turned upside down, she realises that the dream she is living may be about to turn into a nightmare.

Jordan Stephens plays Sam, Tasha’s old friend. The drama series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Jess Ryder, is set up at Clapperboard Studios, BlackBox Multimedia and Night Train Media, with Night Train Media and All3Media International jointly financing and controlling worldwide distribution rights. Catherine Steadman penned the scripts and is serving as the executive producer alongside Mike Benson, Giuliano Papadia, Chiara Cardoso, Olivia Pahl, Herbert Kloiber and Jess Ryder. Andy Morgan is the series producer, while Brian O’Malley is directing.

“We are absolutely delighted Tom, Janet and Jordan have joined the project alongside the brilliant Celine Buckens – our international cast have incredible experience and credits behind them”, said Mike Benson, Managing Director of Clapperboard, who also serves as an executive producer on The Ex-Wife. “I’m sure they will inject a real nuance and complexity to a drama where nothing is quite what it seems.”