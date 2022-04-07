StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Tokyo Vice’

Tokyo Vice will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday May 15th, it has been announced.

Tokyo Vice is loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. Filmed on location in Tokyo, the series captures Adelstein’s daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ‘90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

The drama series is produced by Endeavor Content and stars Ansel Elgort (West Side Story, Baby Driver), Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai, Inception, Batman Begins), Rinko Kikuchi (Babel), Rachel Keller (Fargo, Legion) Ella Rumpf (Succession, Freud), Hideaki Itô (Umizaru), Show Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita (Code Blue: The Movie, The Head).

