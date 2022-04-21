Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Grown-ish’ Season 4

The fourth season of Grown-ish will receive its UK premiere on Star on Wednesday May 18th, it has been announced.

Grown-ish follows Zoey, Dre and Rainbow’s popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter from Black-ish,” as she heads into her freshman year of college. The comedy series is produced by ABC Signature and stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa, Chris Parnell and Deon Cole.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled Ugh Those Feels Again, summer is heating up. In part one of the season four premiere, Zoey and the gang head to Mexico for a summer getaway filled with drinking games, new hook-ups, some relationship drama … and even a wedding! Freeform recently renewed the series for a fifth season, which will see Black-ish star Marcus Scribner join the cast as a series regular, reprising his role as Zoey’s brother Junior.

