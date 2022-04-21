Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Agatha Raisin’ Season 4

The fourth season of Agatha Raisin will receive its UK premiere on Sky Max on Monday May 2nd at 8pm, it has been announced.

Based on the novels by M.C. Beaton, Agatha Raisin follows PR guru Agatha Raisin, who gives up her successful career in London for a new “dream” life in the quiet village of Carsely, but soon becomes an amateur sleuth, entangled in mischief, mayhem and murder.

The drama series is produced by Acorn Media Enterprises in association with Company Pictures and [email protected] and stars Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe), Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey) and Matt McCooey (Doctors). In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled Love Lies & Liquor, when James whisks Agatha away on a seaside trip to work on his new book, the last thing she expected was to end up in Snoth-on-Sea and be suspected of murder.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.