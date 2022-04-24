Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Staircase’

The Staircase will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Thursday May 5th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Based on a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson. The limited series is produced by Annapurna Television and stars Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, A Single Man) as Michael Peterson and Toni Collette (Knives Out, Muriel’s Wedding) as Kathleen Peterson.

Rounding out the cast is Michael Stuhlbarg (Your Honor), Juliette Binoche (Chocolat), Dane DeHaan (ZeroZeroZero), Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere), Tim Guinee (Inventing Anna), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Moxie), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), Vincent Vermignon (Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion), Odessa Young (Shirley) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space). The eight episode limited series is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos (The Devil All The Time, Christine) and Maggie Cohn (Versace). Campos also directs six episodes, with Leigh Janiak directing two episodes.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.