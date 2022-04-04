Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Julia’

Julia will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday April 12th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Julia is inspired by the life of Julia Child and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution.

The series is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment and stars Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), David Hyde Pierce (Frasier), Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary), Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet), Fran Kranz (Homecoming) and Fiona Glascott (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald).

