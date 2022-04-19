ITV2 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’

The Sex Lives Of College Girls will receive its UK premiere on ITV2 on Sunday April 24th at 10pm, it has been announced. The complete first season will be made available to stream on ITV Hub on the same date.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

The comedy series, which was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional season one series regulars include Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams. ITV acquired the series for their soon-to-launch streamer ITVX, where the second season will premiere.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.