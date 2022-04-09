ITV Releases Trailer For ‘The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe’

ITV has released the trailer for The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe, which is set to premiere on Sunday April 17th at 9pm.

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe tells the real life story of how John Darwin faked his own death to claim life insurance and avoid bankruptcy. The drama focuses on how Anne Darwin became complicit in her husband’s deception as she started to convince the world, their family and friends, the police and insurance companies, that he had gone missing in 2002 whilst canoeing off the coast of Seaton Carew in Cleveland, where the couple owned two large houses with panoramic views of the sea.

The deception was to take its toll on Anne who lied to their sons, Mark and Anthony, for five years whilst her husband, in the early days of the fraud, secretly lived in a bedsit next door to the home he shared with Anne. Devastated by the loss of their father, neither son had an inkling their parents were capable of such treachery. Anne and John Darwin eventually decided to leave Seaton Carew and move to Panama City to start a new life together before their secret was exposed by the discovery of an infamous photo of them posing in a Panama real estate office in July 2006. At her trial Anne Darwin pleaded not guilty, arguing that she had been coerced into the plot by her husband, but the jury didn’t believe her. She and her husband were both jailed for more than 6 years. The four-part drama is produced by Story Films and stars Monica Dolan, Eddie Marsan, Mark Stanley, Dominic Applewhite, and Karl Pilkington.

Check out the trailer below: