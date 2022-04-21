E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 5

The fifth season of Young Sheldon will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Sunday April 24th at 8pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Young Sheldon follows 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve young Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.

The comedy series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan and Matt Hobby. Jim Parsons narrates the comedy as Adult Sheldon. In the opening episode of the show’s fifth season, titled One Bad Night And Chaos Of Selfish Desires, Sheldon and Missy both run away from home, and Mary gets upsetting news about George Sr. While in the second episode, titled Snoopin’ Around And the Wonder Twins Of Atheism, Sheldon encourages Missy to question the Bible. Also, Meemaw is determined to catch George Sr. in a lie, and Mary helps Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) search for a youth pastor,

