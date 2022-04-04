E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Neighborhood’

CBS’ comedy series The Neighborhood will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Monday April 11th at 3pm with a double-bill, and will then continue to air on week-days in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

The Neighborhood is a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block.

However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their unemployed older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home. The comedy series, which has been renewed through to season five, is produced by CBS Studios and stars Cedric The Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Hank Greenspan, Marcel Spears, Sheaun McKinney and Tichina Arnold

