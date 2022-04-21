E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 9

The ninth season of The Goldbergs will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Sunday April 24th at 7pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg, The Goldbergs is set in the 1980s and follows the exploits a family with and in-your-face mother, a hot-tempered father and three eccentric children. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television & Happy Madison and stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, George Segal, Patton Oswalt, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner.

The opening episode of the show’s ninth season, titled The Goldbergs’ Excellent Adventure, revolves around the iconic ’80s family paying tribute to Pops. Together they venture down memory lane by visiting Pops’ favorite stomping grounds. Adam Goldberg, forever with camera in hand, captures the outing – theming it to “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” In the next episode, titled Horse Play, Adam is ready to leave the struggles of his high school years behind him but is distraught to discover he’s been waitlisted at NYU while his girlfriend Brea has been accepted, along with his mom Beverly – who surprises everyone by admitting she applied to the same school.

