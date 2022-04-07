E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 8

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Wednesday April 20th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Dan Goor and Mike Schur, Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows Detective Jake Peralta, a talented, but carefree, detective and his case-cracking colleagues in the 99th precinct of the NYPD.

The comedy series stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker. In the opening episode of the show’s eighth season, titled The Good Ones, Amy returns from maternity leave, while Jake and Rosa work a difficult case. In the second episode, titled The Lake House, the squad takes up Holt on an offer for a weekend getaway.

