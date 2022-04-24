Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Pistol’

Pistol will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday May 31st, it has been announced.

Pistol tells the story of legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. The series offers a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest ever stories – moving from West London’s council estates, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop, to the international controversy that came with the release of “Never Mind the Bollocks”, which is frequently listed as one of the most influential albums of all time. The limited series, which is based on Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol, is produced by FX Productions and stars Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Fabien Frankel, Dylan Llewellyn, Maisie Williams, Sydney Chandler and Emma Appleton.

