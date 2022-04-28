Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Love, Victor’ Season 3

The third and final season of Love, Victor will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday June 15th, when all eight episodes will be available to stream, it has been announced.

Love, Victor follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The drama series – which is set in the same fictional universe as the 2018 feature film Love, Simon – is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri. The show’s third and final season, finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

