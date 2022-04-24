Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘How I Met Your Father’

How I Met Your Father will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday May 11th, it has been announced.

How I Met Your Father opens in the near future, when Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The comedy series is produced by 20th Television and stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran. How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers for How I Met Your Father include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff serves as a producer. Hulu recently renewed the series for a twenty-episode second season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.