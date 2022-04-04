Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Hullraisers’

Hullraisers will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday April 12th at 9:45pm, it has been announced.

Hullraisers centres on three women; Toni, Rana, and Paula, and looks at their disheveled, messy and joyful lives. The series explores the hilarious and agonising reality of what it is to be a working-class woman juggling work, kids, demanding friends, family and frustrating parents from the school playground – all whilst trying to have some fun too.

The comedy series, which is being penned by Lucy Beaumont and Anne-Marie O’Connor and is based on the hit Israeli series Little Mom, is produced by Fable Pictures and stars Leah Brotherhead (Bridgerton, White Gold), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty, Truth Seekers) and Sinead Matthews (The Crown, The Power). Faye Ward and Hannah Farrel are the executive producers. Lisa Mitchell is the series producer, while Ian FitzGibbon is the director. Sony Pictures Television is handling global sales.

