Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Derry Girls’ Season 3

The third and final season of Derry Girls will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday April 12th at 9:15pm, it has been announced.

Derry Girls explores the lives of ordinary people living under the spectre of the Troubles, all seen through the eyes of a local teenager. Armed police in armoured Land Rovers, British Army check points and “peace” walls are all an everyday reality for 16-year old Erin and her friends. But, despite all that, Erin has other things to worry about, like the fact the boy she’s in love with, doesn’t know she exists.

The comedy series, which was created by Lisa McGee, is produced by Hat Trick Productions and stars Saoirse Monica Jackson, Tara Lynne O’Neill, Tommy Tiernan, Ian McElhinney, Siobhan McSweeney, Louisa Harland, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Ardal O’Hanlon. In the show’s final season, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren’t anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to “adulthood”.

