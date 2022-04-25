BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Terror’ Season 2

The second season of The Terror, subtitled Infamy, will premiere on BBC Two on Friday May 6th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

The Terror is a horror-infused anthology series. The second season, subtitled Infamy, is set during World War II and centres on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.

The drama series is produced by AMC Studios, Scott Free, EMJAG Productions and Entertainment 360 and stars Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Cristina Rodlo, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori, Miki Ishikawa and George Takei. The Terror is co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein, with Woo also serving as showrunner. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Guymon Casady and Jordan Sheehan also serve as executive producers.

