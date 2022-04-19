BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Inside No. 9’ Season 7

The seventh season of Inside No. 9 will premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday April 20th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9 is an anthology series that each season features six films stuffed with dark humour and unexpected twists. The series is produced by BBC Studios, with Adam Tandy serving as the series producer. Jon Plowman is the executive producer.

In the opening episode of the show’s seventh season, titled Merrily Merrily, Laurence has arranged a reunion with his old university chums Callum and Darren at a remote lake. It’s not quite what they were expecting, and Darren has even brought along his new girlfriend. But a lot of water has passed under the bridge since their college days, and as they strike out across the empty lake, the conversation takes them into choppier waters.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.