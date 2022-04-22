BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Other One’ Season 2

The second season of The Other One will premiere on BBC One on Friday May 6th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

The Other One is a narrative comedy about a girl called Catherine Walcott. And another girl called Catherine Walcott. Sisters who had no idea the other existed until their father drops dead. The comedy series, which was created by Holly Walsh and Pippa Brown, is produced by Tiger Aspect and stars Siobhan Finneran, Rebecca Front, Ellie White, Lauren Socha and Amit Shah.

The show’s second season kicks off with the sisters reeling from the news they also have a brother, Callum (Christopher Jeffers). And that Cathy just snogged him. As Cathy struggles with the ethics of fancying a sibling, Cat is determined to welcome Callum to the family, while Callum isn’t sure what family means any more. Cat’s Mum, Marilyn, is furious to learn she wasn’t Colin’s only mistress and sets about tracking down his other secret lover Angela (Michele Austin), starting a chain of events that nobody expects. Meanwhile Cathy’s Mum Tess decides to have some fun with her late husband’s legacy and embarks on an ill-advised luxury spending spree.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.