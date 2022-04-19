BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’ Season 2

The second season of Noughts + Crosses will premiere on BBC One on Tuesday April 26th at 10:40pm, it has been announced. The complete second season will be available to stream on the iPlayer on the same date.

Noughts + Crosses tells the story of Sephy, a member of the black ruling class known as ‘Crosses’ and the daughter of a prominent politician, and Callum, a ‘Nought’ – a white member of the underclass who were once slaves to the Crosses.

The drama series, which is based on Malorie Blackman’s Noughts & Crosses novel series, is produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Masali Baduza, Jack Rowan, Paterson Joseph, Helen Baxendale, Bonnie Mbuli, Jonathan Ajayi, Josh Dylan, Kiké Brimah, Jasmine Jobson, Michael Dapaah, Morgan Watkins and Judi Love. The executive producers are James Gandhi, Preethi Mavahalli and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen in association with ITV Studios, Ben Irving for the BBC, Miura Kite and Jeff Skoll for Participant Media, Lydia Adetunji, Malorie Blackman and Kibwe Tavares.

Check out the trailer below:

