BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Gentleman Jack’ Season 2

The second season of Gentleman Jack will receive its UK premiere on BBC One on Sunday April 10th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Gentleman Jack tells the story of Anne Lister, who, after years of exotic travel, returns to Halifax, determined to transform the fate of her family and their faded ancestral home Shibden Hall – and to find herself a wife. The drama series is produced by Lookout Point and stars Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Lydia Leonard, Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones, Timothy West, Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan and George Costigan.

The show’s second season is set in Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous. Season two will again use the real life diaries of Anne Lister – part of which were written in code – as its source, with every part of Lister’s story based in historical fact and the five million words she wrote in her journals.

Check out the trailer below:

