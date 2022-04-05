5USA Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Blacklist’

The Blacklist will premiere on 5USA on Monday April 25th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, The Blacklist tells the story of ex-government agent Raymond “Red” Reddington, whoe has been one of the FBI’s Most Wanted fugitives for decades. Brokering shadowy deals for criminals across the globe, Red was known by many as “The Concierge of Crime.” Now, he’s mysteriously surrendered to the FBI with an explosive offer: He will help catch a long-thought-dead terrorist, Ranko Zamani, under the condition that he speaks only to Elizabeth “Liz” Keen, an FBI profiler fresh out of Quantico.

For Liz, it’s going to be one hell of a first day on the job. What follows is a twisting series of events as the race to stop a terrorist begins. What are Red’s true intentions? Why has he chosen Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection? Does Liz have secrets of her own? Zamani is only the first of many on a list that Red has compiled over the years: a “blacklist” of politicians, mobsters, spies and international terrorists. He will help catch them all… with the caveat that Liz continues to work as his partner. Red will teach Liz to think like a criminal and “see the bigger picture”… whether she wants to or not. The drama series is produced Sony Pictures Television and stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Ryan Eggold, Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.