Star Acquires UK Rights To Dustin Lance Black’s ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’

Under The Banner Of Heaven is crossing the pond. Disney+’s Star brand has acquired the UK rights ti the FX limited series that hails from Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man)

Under The Banner Of Heaven follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS (Mormon) religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.

What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith. The seven episode limited series, which was created by Dustin Lance Black and is inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, is produced by FX Productions and also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.

Check out FX’s trailer for the series below: