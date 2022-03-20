Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Flash’ Season 8

The eighth season of The Flash will receive its UK premiere on Sky Max on Tuesday March 29th at 8pm, it has been announced.

The Flash follows Barry Allen, a scientist who, through a freak accident, is given the power of super speed that transforms him into the Fastest Man Alive. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight.

In the opening episode of the show’s eighth season, titled Armageddon – Part 1, when a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. Brandon Routh guest stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode from a script by Eric Wallace.

