Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Peacemaker’

HBO Max’s DC Extended Universe spin-off Peacemaker will receive its UK premiere on Sky Max on Tuesday March 22nd at 10pm, it has been announced. The complete first season will also be available on-demand on the same date.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The drama series, which is based on the DC character and was penned by James Gunn, is produced by Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick. Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with John Cena as co-executive producer and Stacy Littlejohn as consulting producer.

