Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Season 7

The seventh season of DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow will receive its UK premiere on Sky Max on Wednesday March 30th at 8pm, it has been announced.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow sees time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter, having seen the future, one he will desperately try to prevent from happening, tasked with assembling a disparate group of both heroes and villains to confront an unstoppable threat. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez and Amy Louise Pemberton.

In the opening episode of the show’s seventh season, titled The Bullet Blondes, after defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas with a destroyed Waverider. Wanting to help fix things, Astra (Olivia Swann) tries using her powers, which creates unwanted attention from the town and that of the new Director of the Bureau of Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover, and a surprise no one expected. Realizing they need to escape, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) create a distraction by going on a crime spree with Hoover hot on their tails. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) is finding it hard to get over Constantine, so Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suggests the only thing he knows that can help.

