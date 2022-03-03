Sky Comedy Sets Premiere Date For ‘Bloods’ Season 2

The second season of Bloods will premiere on Sky Comedy on Wednesday March 16th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Bloods follows tough-acting loner Maleek and his over-friendly divorcee paramedic colleague Wendy. Their partnership looks dead on arrival. But pretty soon they’re giving each other life support. An ensemble comedy, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods charts Maleek and Wendy’s struggle to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics.

The comedy series, which was created by Samson Kayo and Nathan Bryon, is produced by Roughcut TV and stars Samson Kayo (Famalam), Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous), Lucy Punch (Motherland), Julian Barratt (Mighty Boosh) Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Kevin Garry (Absolutely Fine), Sam Campbell and Aasiya Shah (Raised By Wolves). In the show’s second season, Jo’s crush on Lawrence is revealed, Darrel and Darryl face separation and Gary and Kareshma becoming emotionally involved with a patient.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.