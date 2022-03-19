Sinéad Keenan Joins ITV’s ‘Unforgotten’ For Season 5

Unforgotten has found their new main cast member. Sinéad Keenan has boarded the cold case drama for its upcoming fifth season, TVWise has learned. She will play DCI Jessica ‘Jessie’ James.

From Chris Lang, Unforgotten follows DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan as they work a cold-case and the ensuing fall-out of the investigation. Each season focuses on a new case. The drama series is produced by Mainstreet Pictures and stars, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Peter Egan, Alastair Mackenzie, Carolina Main, Lewis Reeves and Jordan Long.

“I have long been an admirer of Chris Lang’s work so I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Unforgotten team”, said Sinéad Keenan. “I’m very much looking forward to working with the extraordinary cast led by the brilliant and incredibly lovely, Sanjeev Bhaskar. And I’m hoping that if I play my cards right I might even get to take a peek in Sunny’s backpack!”

The show’s fifth season opens with the clock ticking down to DCI James’s first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life. Determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, will Jess be in the right frame of mind to deliver and inspire the team? And inevitably how will the ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart haunt her? After all, Cassie will be big shoes for her to fill. Does she have the resolve, professionalism and spirit to live up to her much-admired and respected predecessor?

Jess’s first case is the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London. But how long have they been there and is this a murder dating back to the 1930’s or has the body been disposed of in more recent times? Guest stars lined up for the new season includes: Rhys Yates (The Outlaws, Silent Witness), Martina Laird (Summerland, The Bay), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls), Max Rinehart (Jekyll and Hyde, Miss You Already) and Hayley Mills.