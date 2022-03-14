Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hacks’

HBO Max’s comedy series Hacks will receive its UK premiere on Prime Video on Friday April 1st, it has been announced.

Hacks explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. The comedy series, which has already been renewed for a second season, is produced by Universal Television and stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.