Jetpack Distribution Takes Global Rights To ‘Alice’s Diary’ & ‘Wussywat’

Jetpack Distribution has taken global distribution rights to Alice’s Diary and Wussywat The Clumsy Cat. The deal for covers some fifty-two episodes for each show.

Alice’s Diary follows Alice who tries to understand the world through her own art. The series is already set to air on Portuguese public service broadcaster Radio e Televisão Portuguesa (RTP), Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE and Disney Junior in Latin America.

Wussyway The Clumsy Cat follows the slapstick antics of a curious, clumsy cat always on the lookout for fun new things to learn. Narrated by Liza Tarbuck, the series is set in ‘The Garden’ where the hero encounters all manner of interesting things to bump into and fall over, with his friends, Duckadile, Oggy, Ird and Ortus, who gently steer him towards each new clumsy discovery, instilling the values of friendship and teamwork. The series was originally commissioned by CBeebies and has aired in multiple territories on broadcasters including CBeebies, JIMJAM, WeKids, SVT, Mediacorp and RTVE.

“Alice’s unconventional and off the wall understanding of the world around her is delightfully relatable for children everywhere. This show is a funny, warm, and unique addition to our catalogue. The curiosity in Alice is both amusing and engaging for kids and parents”, said Jetpack Distribution CEO Dominic Gardiner. “With a proven track record, Wussywat is a cherished and established show that we are equally as happy to bring to new audiences. The feline hero’s clumsiness is loveable and funny, and the show expresses some great values. We’re excited to present both to buyers at MIPTV.”