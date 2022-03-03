ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Kate & Koji’ Season 2

The second season of Kate & Koji will premiere on ITV on Wednesday March 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Kate & Koji follows Kate, the owner of a seaside cafe who forms an unexpected and sparky friendship with Koji, an African asylum seeker. Although from very different worlds, they are similar in ways which they do not recognise, including a dogged determination to never back down!

The comedy series, which was created by Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, is produced by Hat Trick Productions and stars Brenda Blethyn (Vera), Okorie Chukwu (Luther), Blake Harrison (A Very English Scandal) and Barbara Flynn (Death In Paradise). “I’m excited to step into the role of Koji and I can’t wait to get working with this brilliant cast of actors”, said Okorie Chukwu, who assumed the role of Koji following the exit of Jimmy Akingbola.

