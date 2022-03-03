ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Holding’

Holding will premiere on ITV on Monday March 14th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Holding is set in the insular fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, on the edge of Ireland, a place with its own climate and rhythms. Local police officer, Sergeant PJ Collins, is a gentle mountain of a man, who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work.

When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. PJ finally has to connect with the village he has tried hard to avoid. The drama series, which is based on the novel by Graham Norton and was adapted by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan, is produced by Happy Prince and Port Pictures and stars Conleth Hill, Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Helen Behan, Amy Conroy, Brenda Fricker, Pauline McLynn and Clinton Liberty.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.