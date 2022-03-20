IMDb TV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Bosch: Legacy’

Bosch spin-off Bosch: Legacy will receive its UK premiere on IMDB TV on Friday May 6th, it has been announced.

Bosch: Legacy follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, he uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice “Mo” Bassi, a tech-forward gadget whiz who also shares Bosch’s fondness for smooth jazz and commitment to justice.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Maddie, a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD, is paired with Reina Vasquez, a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father – who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts – believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job. The drama series is produced by Fabel Entertainment and stars Titus Welliver (Bosch), Mimi Rogers (Mad Men), Stephen A. Chang (Captain Marvel), Denise Sanchez (The Good Place), David Moses (Sanford and Son, Revenge), William Devane (Knots Landing, 24), Phil Morris (Seinfield, Love That Girl), Kate Burton (Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna), Steven Flynn (JAG, The Practice), Aisha Kabia (Girl Meets World), Jai Rodriguez (How I Met Your Mother), Danielle Larracuente (Vida), and Michael Rose (Lovecraft Country, Days of Our Lives).

Check out the trailer below:

