Gold Sets Premiere Date For ‘Newark, Newark’

Newark, Newark will premiere on UKTV’s Gold channel on Monday March 28th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Newark, Newark is set in the small working class market town in the East Midlands and follows pugnacious chip shop manager and exhausted matriarch, Maxine, as she tries to ride out her divorce and find someone who actually lights her fire.

However, it’s easier said than done with her big-mouthed, soft-bellied, son, Leslie dramatically coming out as gay to the surprise of no one and her dullard ex-husband, Terry, trying ever more desperately to win her back. The three-part comedy, which was created by Nathan Ford, is produced by Balloon Entertainment and stars Morgana Robinson (The Windsors), Jai Hollis (Ruth & Safiya), Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey), Beverley Callard (Coronation Street), Nina Wadia (The Sandman), Saskia Chana (The Bisexual), Jessie Mae Alonzo (Little Joe) and Vahid Gold (Emerald City).

