Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘NCIS’ Season 19

The nineteenth season of NCIS will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday April 6th, when the first three episodes will be available to stream. New episodes will then continue to be released every Wednesday. The prior eighteen seasons will also be made available on the platform on the same date.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario & Don McGill, NCIS follows a team of investigators working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s (NCIS) Major Case Response Team, which is led by veteran Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, Katrina Law and David McCallum. Gary Cole joins the cast this season as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.

In the opening episode of the show’s nineteenth episode, titled Blood In The Water, as the NCIS team searches for Gibbs after wreckage from his boat is discovered, they find out he was tracking a serial killer with journalist Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber), who wrote an exposé on him. In the second episode, titled Nearly Deported, while trying to find the serial killer Gibbs was after, the NCIS team discovers another person has been tracking the case as well. While in the third episode, titled Road To Nowhere, Gibbs and Parker go on a road trip to find one of the serial killer’s victims. Also, Agent Knight goes undercover at a large manufacturing company with ties to the murders.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.