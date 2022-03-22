‘Crime’ Moves To ITVX For Second Season

Crime is on the move. After launching its first season on BritBox, the Irvine Welsh adaptation is relocating to ITV’s recently announced streaming service ITVX for its second season. Dougray Scott is on-board to reprise his role as Ray Lennox.

Crime is set in Edinburgh and follows Detective Inspector Ray Lennox (Dougray Scott), who is investigating the disappearance of a schoolgirl while battling his own personal demons. The drama series is produced by Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV. Joanna Vanderham, Angela Griffin, Ken Stott and Jamie Sives also star.

In the show’s second season, Ray Lennox is now settled back into life with Edinburgh’s Serious Crimes team, having fully recovered from his breakdown after the toll of his last investigation. And when a high-ranking member of the establishment is found dead in a Leith warehouse, Lennox is thrown into a case which quickly reveals itself as the work of a serial killer. As victims mount up, Lennox realises these are anything but random. This is the work of a solitary killer with an axe to grind. Never far from his psychological turmoil, Lennox is pushed back towards his demons by this new case.

“I loved working on the first season of Crime, and Dean Cavanagh and myself are already having a blast developing scripts for the second series”, Irvine Welsh commented. “It was wonderful to work with such a talented cast and we hope to push those memorable characters further this time. No more Mister Nice Guy from Dean and I.”